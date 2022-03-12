Fish Fry Live: Croatian society in Bellevue has hosted fish fries for more than 35 years

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — For more than 35 years, the Croatian Cultural Society of Omaha, which is located in Bellevue, has hosted fish fries on Friday nights during Lent.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the event had limited seating to keep everyone safe. This year the party is back in full swing.

Alyssa Curtis was live at the event where guests could choose from two different types of fish: Sam Adams beer-battered cod, or baked Alaskan cod. The meal also comes with mac and cheese, coleslaw and a choice of fries or a baked potato.

The event is usually the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization and they serve food until 7 p.m.

