FIVE YEARS LATER: Nebraska leaders condemned Jan. 6 attack

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Five years after the Jan. 6 attack, KMTV looks back at what some of the members of Congress from Iowa and Nebraska said and did.

I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. We took a look back at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the disruption it caused to what was supposed to be, and always had been, a peaceful transition of power.

At the time, elected leaders had strong reactions to the violence.

"Those who are turning this into violent protests, and are taking over public buildings, are undermining our democracy," said Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who represented Nebraska second congressional district from 2005 to 2022.

Congressman Don Bacon urged President Trump to say the outbreak of violence was wrong.

"And I also think part of leadership as a president is acknowledging that the courts have gone through their full course and that this election's been decided," Bacon said.

"What's going on in D.C. is just not acceptable," said then Governor Pete Ricketts. "That needs to end. That's not the American way. We don't protest with violence and property destruction."

"You can't do big things together as Americans if you think other Americans are the enemy," said Sen. Ben Sasse on the Senate floor. He resigned from the Senate in 2023.

Following the Jan. 6 riot, Cindy Axne (D-IA) was the only congressperson from either Iowa or Nebraska to vote to impeach Trump in the House. Senator Ben Sasse was the only senator from either state who voted to convict him in the Senate.

