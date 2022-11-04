Foreigner coming to Ralston's Liberty First Credit Union Arena in May

RALSTON, Neb. — A news release from Liberty First Credit Union Arena announced the popular rock band Foreigner is bringing "The Greatest Hits Tour" to Ralston in May.

Tickets start at $49 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at libertyfirstcreditunionarena.com.

Foreigner has ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits. They are known as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to sell out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Some of their most popular rock and roll anthems include "Juke Box Hero", "Cold as Ice", "Feels Like the First Time," and their worldwide #1 hit "I Want to Know What Love Is."

This summer, Foreigner came to Stir Cove in Council Bluffs where a local high school student opened for them. His school, Logan-Magnolia, received a donation to its music program.

