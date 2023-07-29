Forest Lawn opens only pet cemetery in Omaha: Forever Friends Pet Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Forest Lawn Cemetery, there are 349 acres of land to lay loved ones to rest. Ten acres of land have been dedicated to the new Forever Friends Pet Cemetery, which is now open.

"People when they lose a pet truly grieve deeply for them and having a place that they can take their animal if they choose to and have a burial and have a memorial will mean a lot to some people," said Veterinarian Dr. Marty Ramm.

The cemetery will have the same features as a regular cemetery, with headstones, monuments, plaques, benches and more. Forever Friends also offers traditional burials or burials of cremated remains, for any type of pet.

"Everybody has different pets so all species whether it's a cat, a dog, fish, hamster, even a horse — I mean, any pet is welcome," said Angela Erickson, Forest Lawn's family service director.

"I had an inquiry about a goldfish earlier in the week, you know like Angela had mentioned. Pets can be very very important and emotional to people and even if it's a goldfish, you know," said Steve Burnken, Forest Lawn executive director.

The cemetery took years of planning, even before Erickson and Burnken started working there in 2015.

"When we came, after we completed the funeral home and the mausoleum this really became our main focus," said Erickson.

Over the years, Forest Lawn has received hundreds of calls from people who have lost a pet who can now give them a forever resting place.

"There really weren't options available so we knew that this was something that was important to bring to the community and we're excited to bring it," said Erickson.

People can also buy caskets and urns for their pets' remains through the Pet Cemetery Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.