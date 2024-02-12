Forever memories: 'Oh my God, we were in Vegas at the Super Bowl and we got to see it live'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bentley Rowe and his family looked forward to Thursday night. They were on Frontier's late flight from Omaha to Las Vegas.

His mom, Linsey Richardson, asked her son, "What are we going to do in Vegas?"

"Go gambling," he jokingly exclaimed.

In December, Harrison Phillips, a Millard West alum and member of the Minnesota Vikings surprised the family with the trip and tickets to the Super Bowl.

Phillips' nonprifit, Harrison's Playmakers, walks the walk of inclusion, kindness and community.

"(Harrison) is an amazing man in that he shows a lot of integrity for his community and his Playmakers and I am so glad that we are a part of his foundation. If it wasn't for him and Walter Payton Man of the Year, we wouldn't be going on this trip," Richardson said.

At the awards, also on Thursday, Phillips had all of his Playmakers with him. Their names were printed on the lining of his jacket. Next level - just like the trip.

More than 200 million adults in America said they planned to watch the Super Bowl on television, but to be in Allegiant Stadium together as a family?

"It's going to be very amazing to look back on this five, ten years down the road and say, 'Oh my God, we were in Vegas at the Super Bowl and we got to see it live,'" Richardson said.

