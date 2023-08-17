Watch Now
Former councilmember Vinny Palermo expected to change plea to guilty in federal court

Posted at 5:18 PM, Aug 17, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to his attorney, former District 4 Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo is changing his plea in federal court to guilty.

He’s been held in jail since April 21 after being indicted on federal fraud charges. Palermo is scheduled to appear in front of a federal judge Friday morning in Lincoln.

Earlier this week, co-defendant Rich Gonzalez scheduled his own change of plea hearing, where he may enter a change of plea.

PREVIOUS:Omaha City Councilman, former police officers and fundraiser in court on Monday

This is a developing story.

