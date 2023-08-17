Former councilmember Vinny Palermo expected to change plea to guilty in federal court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to his attorney, former District 4 Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo is changing his plea in federal court to guilty.

He’s been held in jail since April 21 after being indicted on federal fraud charges. Palermo is scheduled to appear in front of a federal judge Friday morning in Lincoln.

Earlier this week, co-defendant Rich Gonzalez scheduled his own change of plea hearing, where he may enter a change of plea.

PREVIOUS:Omaha City Councilman, former police officers and fundraiser in court on Monday

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.