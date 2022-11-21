Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleads guilty to federal crime

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A former Dodge County attorney pleaded guilty to a felony in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday.

Oliver Glass, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law.

The court documents say in March of 2020, Glass began to harass and intimidate a man dating his ex-wife.

This includes using a database meant for law enforcement to gather personal information on his ex-wife's boyfriend.

The documents say Glass sent the man messages with slurs, telling him the man Glass knew where he lived and even deputizing law enforcement to drive by his house. Glass also asked law enforcement to try and stop him for a DUI or begin a narcotics investigation.

The behavior went from March 2020 to December 2020, all when Glass was still running the attorney’s office in Dodge County.

The charge carries a maximum of one year in prison. Glass has been convicted of two DUI’s since 2020 and is also being sued in Nebraska court by the male victim and his ex-wife.

Glass resigned in February of 2021 after ten years on the job.

