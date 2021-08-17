Former Good Life Bar Owner facing obstruction charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the continuing story of former Good Life Bar owner Chad McMahon, McMahon has another charge, this one from the city, for alleged obstruction of a police investigation.

Police said that he refused to give video of the Christmas night in which minors allegedly got drunk and one later crashed.

When police got a warrant, the video was apparently deleted.

McMahon is also facing three felony charges in Sarpy County.

After liquor license limbo, all The Good Life bar locations sold by owner Chad McMahon

Police told the Omaha City Council in May, that when they asked McMahon for video tapes, McMahon refused, and they showed body cam video of McMahon saying he feared incriminating himself.



When OPD got a warrant for the tapes, they found footage from that night deleted. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 17, 2021

City Attorney Matt Kuhse said at that council meeting, which was evaluating McMahon’s liquor license, that he planned to charge McMahon with obstruction.



Not sure why it took so long, and if they considered other charges.



McMahon sold his bar 2 months after the council meeting. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 17, 2021

McMahon also has three felony charges in Sarpy County: a 1st-degree assault allegation & alleged witness tampering stemming from the assault charge. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 17, 2021

