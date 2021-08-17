Watch
Former Good Life Bar Owner facing obstruction charge

Posted at 1:35 PM, Aug 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the continuing story of former Good Life Bar owner Chad McMahon, McMahon has another charge, this one from the city, for alleged obstruction of a police investigation.

Police said that he refused to give video of the Christmas night in which minors allegedly got drunk and one later crashed.

When police got a warrant, the video was apparently deleted.

McMahon is also facing three felony charges in Sarpy County.

