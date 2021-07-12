Former Lozier Corp. CEO Allan Lozier has died

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Lozier, the company’s former CEO and Chairman Allan Lozier has died.

Read more in the company’s release below:

"Omaha, Nebraska, July 11, 2021 – It is with great sadness that Lozier Corporation announces today the death of Allan Lozier, its former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Born in 1933, Allan remained a fixture in the North Omaha community in which he grew up. A graduate of Technical High School, he began working at the age of 14 for his family’s small business, a business that ultimately became Lozier Corporation, the largest manufacturer of store fixture systems in the U.S. Under his leadership, the company grew from 25 employees in 1956 to more than 2,000 today while remaining headquartered in North Omaha, where multiple facilities are located.



Always pragmatic and strategic, Allan knew that this day would come and planned accordingly. As such, the operations of his businesses will remain strong and continue to be grounded in his vision and values. In 2020, he transferred his chairmanship duties for Lozier Enterprise to Dianne Lozier and Sheri Andrews, acting as co-chairs, while installing his grandson, Andy Lozier, as CEO of Lozier Corporation. His other business partnerships are likewise well positioned with excellent leadership, including American National Corporation where Allan served as Co-Chairman for many years with his longtime friend, John Kotouc. Although Allan always emphasized the importance of strong management, he believed that the success of any business was tied to its workers, regardless of status. The working woman or man had a special place in Allan’s heart and he was always appreciative of their efforts. The companies that Allan leaves behind are comprised of those who loved him, learned from him, and shared their lives with him, and are well positioned for the future because of him.



Believing he had an obligation to leave the community better than how he found it, Allan engaged in a lifetime of philanthropy that impacted countless lives. With an emphasis on women, children, education, and the disadvantaged, the Lozier Foundation has made distributions in excess of $430MM since its founding in 1986, with more than 330 organizations benefitting from Allan’s generosity in 2019 alone. Having planned accordingly, Allan’s death will have no impact on its operations. Further, Allan gave of himself directly by serving on multiple boards during his lifetime, including the College of Saint Mary, Girls, Inc., Bellevue University, and Nebraska Methodist Hospital, where he served for more than 30 years.



Allan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dianne Lozier, two children, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There are no public services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family requests that you make a donation to a nonprofit organization in Allan’s honor, preferably one whose services you are fortunate enough to never have to use."

