Former Metro Stars Gymnastics coach arrested on child sexual assault charges, worked in Papillion gym

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A criminal complaint was filed by prosecutors in Sarpy County naming Alexander Thomas, a former coach at Metro Stars Gymnastics, as a defendant charged with two counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the complaint, Thomas allegedly subjected a child fourteen years of age or younger to "sexual contact not causing serious personal injury."

Metro Stars Gymnastics has two locations, Papillion and Elkhorn. Thomas worked at the Papillion gym.

In an email to families, Rick Johnson, the District Manager wrote, in part, "As an organization that champions the safe and healthy growth and development of children, we couldn't have harder news to report...As you can imagine, our team is working through our own reactions, but we will do our best to support you and your gymnasts in any way we can."

Johnson suggested that families contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office if they are concern about any experience: (402) 593-2288

