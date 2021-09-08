Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Metro Stars Gymnastics coach arrested on child sexual assault charges, worked in Papillion gym

items.[0].image.alt
Stock
File
handcuffs
Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:05:26-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A criminal complaint was filed by prosecutors in Sarpy County naming Alexander Thomas, a former coach at Metro Stars Gymnastics, as a defendant charged with two counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the complaint, Thomas allegedly subjected a child fourteen years of age or younger to "sexual contact not causing serious personal injury."

Metro Stars Gymnastics has two locations, Papillion and Elkhorn. Thomas worked at the Papillion gym.

In an email to families, Rick Johnson, the District Manager wrote, in part, "As an organization that champions the safe and healthy growth and development of children, we couldn't have harder news to report...As you can imagine, our team is working through our own reactions, but we will do our best to support you and your gymnasts in any way we can."

Johnson suggested that families contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office if they are concern about any experience: (402) 593-2288

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018