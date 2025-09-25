Former Nebraska liquor commissioner and strip club owner charged with corruption

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney, and Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers worked together to charge Nebraska's former liquor commissioner, Hobert Rupe, for using his position to receive sex acts, cash, and free entry to two Lincoln gentlemen's clubs in exchange for favorable treatment.

Rupe resigned from his position in May 2025. The indictment alleges he conspired with Brent Zywiec, co-owner of The Office Gentleman's Club and The Night Before Lounge in Lincoln, who has also been charged.

"Mr. Rupe would deliberately not report illegal activity he observed at some of these clubs, yet would actively refer allegations of criminal activity at rival clubs in an effort to increase the business of his co-conspirators," Special Agent Gene Kowell said.

Bar surveillance footage shows the club owner "handing a bundle of cash to Hobert Rupe under a table," according to the indictment. U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said Rupe used his position to target competitor strip clubs, including Club Omaha and Club 180.

The corruption allegedly cost at least one business owner $65,000. Woods said one business owner was extorted for that amount "in order to retain a liquor license that otherwise would not, he would not have qualified for."

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said Rupe failed to uphold his oath of office.

"Nebraskans expect that their public servants give them honest services, that they act with integrity and follow the oath of office that they that they swear to uphold," Hilgers said. "Unfortunately, that's not what happened here."

Rupe faces charges including conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services fraud, wire fraud and Hobbs Act extortion under color of official right.

When Rupe was commissioner, he was required by law to disclose gifts over $100. The indictment says he failed to do so on his 2022 and 2023 Statement of Financial Interests filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Both Rupe and his co-conspirator could face 20 to 30 years per count. The FBI is asking the public for any information regarding this case.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

