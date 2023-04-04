Former Nebraska State Trooper sentenced for second set of child porn charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska State Trooper Brandon Dolezal was sentenced in a second county for child pornography and attempted enticement.

Dolezal was sentenced to 40 to 56 years in prison in Scotts Bluff County. That sentence will be served consecutively to the 20 to 40 years he received in Sarpy County.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office prosecuted the Scotts Bluff case. He is also facing charges in Douglas County.

