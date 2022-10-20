Watch Now
Former Omaha foster care agency director faces federal charges for mail fraud

Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 10:45:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion woman who once led a foster care agency is facing federal fraud charges this morning.

Paula Creps, who served as director for CASA, is charged with five counts of mail fraud.

She was arrested in July and accused of misusing donations to CASA.

The charges come with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine.

RELATED: Sarpy County CASA director arrested on theft charges, placed on leave

