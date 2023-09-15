Former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo requests change of plea hearing in federal court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Omaha Police Capt. Johnny Palermo, who is not related to co-defendant and former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, requested a change of plea hearing in federal court on Friday. In April, he pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges.

Johnny Palermo is charged with defrauding donors to the nonprofit Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA), and the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). He is also facing charges that include wire fraud conspiracy and honest services fraud. The accusations against Johnny Palermo also include interfering with a sexual assault investigation against one of his co-defendants, fundraiser Jack Olson.

In August, Vinny Palermo and Rich Gonzalez both pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The new hearing for Johnny Palermo is scheduled for Oct. 11.

READ MORE |BREAKDOWN: What are the indictments and arrests against an Omaha councilman and 3 others?

RELATED | Antisemitic comments from Johnny Palermo, Vinny Palermo appear in indictment

KMTV 3 News Now only publishes mugshots in certain situations. It’s part of our commitment to being fair and minimizing harm in our reporting. In this case, we are using mugshots because the suspects are high-profile people who have held positions of trust in the community and because the charges are serious. To read more about our mugshot policy, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.