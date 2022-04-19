Former President Donald Trump to hold eastern Nebraska rally on April 29

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — Former President of the United States Donald Trump will hold a rally in Greenwood later this month.

The 45th president is set to speak at 8 p.m. on April 29 at the I-80 Speedway in the eastern Nebraska town that is located 30 minutes from Lincoln and 45 minutes from Omaha. GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will also deliver remarks as a special guest speaker.

Tickets are available on Trump's official website, but only two tickets per mobile phone number are allowed to be reserved in advance. The reservation must be verified by phone to confirm the registration.

The theme of the rally will be "Save America," a shift from the "Make America Great Again" campaign ideal. Save America is the name of the political action committee (PAC) that Trump founded in 2020, which works with the Make America Great Again PAC as a joint fundraising committee under the name Save America JFC.

Trump's last visit to Nebraska was at Eppley Airfield days before the Election Day in 2020.

Last week, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was on the campaign trail with Herbster in Grand Island, Gering and North Platte.

