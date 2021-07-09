Former sheriff's deputy, who was guilty of embezzlement, found dead

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, former Dodge County sheriff’s deputy Craig Harbaugh, who recently pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme, was found dead inside his Fremont apartment.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski told 3 News Now that at this time authorities do not suspect foul play nor do they suspect suicide.

Harbaugh pleaded guilty in February to what was nearly $11 million in a wire fraud scheme. He was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Friday.

Sopinski said that her office expects to know more following an autopsy and she expressed frustration with the unfounded rumors that Harbaugh died by suicide.

The matter is being investigated by the Fremont Police Department and an autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.