Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Foster Love holds Power of One Gala to celebrate success

Founder and CEO Amber Richardson said the goal for the event was to share lived experiences and celebrate a successful year.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:39:02-05

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A local organization supporting foster families and kids held a gala to share stories and support its mission.

Foster Love held its Power of One Gala at the Venues at the Granary in Ralston on Thursday.

KMTV is a proud sponsor and 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole was the emcee.

Founder and CEO Amber Richardson said the goal for the event was to share lived experiences and celebrate a successful year.

“More people have stepped up. More businesses have stepped up through collection drives, donations, sorting volunteering and just really giving of their time,” said Richardson.

Foster Love runs a boutique where foster kids can shop for free to find clothes that fit their personalities and make them feel good.

If it sounds familiar, it's because they were featured in Positively the Heartland on Monday.

Richardson says last year that they had more than 1,200 shopping appointments and was involved with about 700 youth.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018