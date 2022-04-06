Four more sculptures to be unveiled for future Gene Leahy Mall this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A lot of progress has occurred on the Gene Leahy Mall project, which began about three years ago.

But later this week, four additional pieces of art that will go in the mall will be unveiled. Kaneko already revealed the first sculpture for the Gene Leahy Mall back in January, a geometric piece designed by James Surls.

The works of Richard Hunt, Bruce Beasley, Jon Clement and Linda Fleming will be part of a sculpture garden that goes from 11th to 13th Streets. The target date for installation of the newest additions will be late May or early June.

Other progress includes more work on the Performance Pavilion, details in the playground and the removal of more scaffolding.

"We still have a lot of decorative concrete to pour. We'll continue to see more work on the Performance Pavilion,” said Kaneko Executive Director Stephan Grot. “As you can see we've taken some of the scaffolding down. It's white as it was previously green. We'll see panels start going up on it. We'll continue to see details refine in the playground. The water feature will continue to progress."

The Gene Leahy Mall is scheduled to be completed by July 1.

