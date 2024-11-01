Four-way stop signs added to Sarpy County intersection

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Jason Krenzer said for years, this intersection near his home has made him worry.

"I've lived here for six years," said Krenzer. "This intersection, this stretch of highway, is very, very dangerous. It goes back to way before I was even here.

Krenzer said this is not only a blind intersection but is also prone to speeding. He said he's seen numerous accidents here, like this semi that crashed back in April. Now, the county is transforming the two-way stop into a four-way stop, and he hopes it will force drivers to slow down.

"I'm happy for the safety of the drivers in the area that it's finally happening," he said.

David Compton drives through here daily. He told KMTV he doesn’t think the four-way stop is a good idea.

"I think we're taking an intersection that's not real good and making it worse right at this point in time," he said.

"The subdivision that we're currently standing in right now. I can see traffic getting backed up very badly, to where it's going to make it tough for these people to get in and out to get to where they need to go," he said.

Sarpy County has watched this intersection for years before making the move to install the stop signs, following a recent traffic study. Krenzer hopes it signals safer days to come.

"I'm genuinely very excited for it. It's a long time coming. This is a very busy stretch of highway," he said.

Sarpy County Public Works said that they will reevaluate the intersection in a few years on whether or not to put a traffic signal.

