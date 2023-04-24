Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Children's Hospital, YMCA team up for day of healthy activities in Stinson Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Keeping active is a habit parents and caregivers want to instill in a child early. On Sunday, kids from across Omaha got some help staying active as Free Bikes 4 Kidz and Children's Hospital partnered up for Health Kids Day.

Stinson Park was the site of the festivities and had all sorts of fun things for kids to do such as games, dance alongs and bounce houses. Hundreds of lucky kids were also fitted for free bike helmets provided by Children's Hospital and kids waiting in line for their helmets got a chance to talk with the folks from free bikes for kids about bike safety.

"I think instilling healthy habits in our kids when they're young keeps them going through when they're adults. At the Y we promote healthy living from 6 months to 90 years,” said Jodi Cramer, director of marketing with the YMCA.

Organizers estimate that upwards of 5,000 people showed up for the event.

