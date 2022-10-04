Positively the Heartland: Free Bikes 4 Kidz opens chapter in Omaha, hopes to collect 1,000 bikes over weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kevin Thompson and Steph Dorland showed us around their 10,000-square-foot storage space, currently empty.

"Yea, it's a pretty big space," Dorland observed.

They're two of the founding members of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha. In this first year, they hope to fill the space with donated, pre-owned bikes.

"We have no idea how many bikes we're gonna have," Thompson shared.

"We have no idea how many people will volunteer to help us. And we have no idea how many kids in this community don't have a bike and want one. I'm guessing that it's a lot more than we'll collect."

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is new to Omaha, though not new overall. The organization has 17 other chapters across the United States.

"Most chapters, when they start up, collect around 500 (bikes)," Thompson said.

Believing in Omaha's collective generosity, they hope to collect 1,000 bicycles this weekend.

How does it work?



Donations can be dropped off at any of Baxter Auto's 14 locations on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Once you donate, you'll receive a tax receipt.

Then, volunteers will clean and repair the bikes.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz will work with other nonprofits which serve children to get the bikes to local kids.

Dorland explained how there's more to the organization than meets the eye.

"It's not just about a bike. It's about giving a kid the sense of freedom that maybe they didn't have before, the sense of accomplishment, something to be responsible for -- something they can take care of and enjoy."

For drop-off locations, or to register to volunteer, visit https://fb4komaha.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.