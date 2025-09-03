Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free or low-cost tickets? Connect with Omaha Performing Arts in September

Hypothetical: You want to go to a show, but tickets aren't in your budget? OPA's lottery program could be... well... just the ticket. See how to get in the loop.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than a year ago, KMTV began working with Omaha Performing Arts on a monthly series to help bring community-focused opportunities to light.

This month, student, veteran and other lottery ticket programs take center stage. They work by ensuring unused ticket inventory is made available at lower prices, and sometimes at no cost, to neighbors.

Ashley Voorhees, Vice President of Administrative Services for Omaha Performing Arts, explains the value of the program and how to be part of it.

