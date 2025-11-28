FREE TICKETS? LEARN MORE: Joyful Noise at Steelhouse Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The preshow activities, like photos with Santa and cookie decorating, are free. Tickets to the concert start at $27; however, Salem Baptist Church and Omaha Performing Arts are giving away several tickets.

WATCH THE INCLUDED VIDEO TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE GIVEAWAY.

Joyful Noise promises 'holiday classics and new music from the Grammy Award®-nominated Salem Church Choir, local favorites, and guest artists.'

This is a seated event at Steelhouse Omaha, December 6 and December 7, 2025.

Click here for event details.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.