Fremont Transit Program offers public transportation beginning Sept. 7: 'Our driver will come to your door'

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting Sept. 7, the City of Fremont will provide rides through the Fremont Transit Program. It's a program funded through Rural Public Transportation state and federal funds and three vans will be available for service. All are wheelchair accessible, lift-equipped and have other forms of assistance one may need.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the service is for anyone so they can, "get to a job, get to a doctor's appointment, to get to the grocery store…"

Drivers are trained to help older adults and passengers with disabilities to make sure they have a safe ride.

"Our driver will come to your door; in fact, it's a door-to-door assistance so if you need some help, our driver will come and help you into the van if you need assistance," said Nick Hansen, Fremont Parks and Recreation director.

Riders can be taken anywhere in Fremont and within a two-mile radius outside of city limits. The vans will operate weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"We are starting small with a vision to grow it. We really want to serve and do this well at the start," said Spellerberg.

While the city has three vans now, it is working on adding a fourth to meet community needs.

Rides will be free from Sept. 7 to Nov. 3. After that, one-way rides will be $2 when scheduled 48 hours in advance and $5 for a day in advance or day-of service. To schedule a ride, call 402-459-2845.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.