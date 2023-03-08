Fremont woman faces charges related to 2022 death of La Vista man who was found by highway

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that the county attorney's office has filed a list of charges against a 30-year-old suspect in relation to the September death of Yashua Martinez.

Martinez, a 27-year-old man from La Vista was found dead on Highway 275 south of Morningside Road near Fremont in 2022.

A press release stated that after an extensive investigation by the sheriff's office, the Dodge County Attorney's Office filed charges against Marisa Utterback of Fremont.

The full list of charges includes manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, tampering with evidence and several other traffic violations.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Police Department and La Vista Police.

