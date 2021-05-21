Friday developments as search for Ryan Larsen enters fifth day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen enters day five Friday.

Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officers spent much of this week searching for Larsen.

He's 5'8, 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Larsen has autism and he does need seizure medication.

The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have joined in the effort to bring Larsen back home.

He has been missing since Monday when he walked out of his school in the afternoon.

Police say he may be hiding. Officers went door to door at the apartment complex where Larsen lives on Thursday, in the area of 84th and Harrison. They're also using K-9s.

Officers searched the Walnut Creek Recreation Area again.

La Vista police said they're very concerned Larsen may not be able to get home on his own.

“We have a list of what medications he's on. We've talked to doctors about the effects of those medications so it's concerning with some of the things he needs to be on. You can still survive without those meds but it helps you cope with different things that are out there, and obviously, food and water at this stage is huge,” Chief Bob Lausten with the La Vista Police Department said.

If you live in La Vista, Ralston or Papillion, police are asking that you check sheds, under decks, garages and in landscaping like shrubs.

Also, if you have security cameras around your home, it's a good idea to check them to see if they captured video of Larsen in the last few days.

If you see Larsen call 9-1-1.

