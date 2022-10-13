From a zipline to an amphitheater progress continues at Lewis & Clark Landing, Heartland of America Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Progress continues to be made on the 72 acres that will make up the Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park.

Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for MECA, says it's an area that is sure to provide something for everyone at the Riverfront.

“We have areas that will be high density with a lot of people and a lot of activity, but also will provide spaces for people if they want to come here and read a book or have a quiet meeting,” Bassett said. “Or even just spend some time to enjoy the river and the park landscapes.”

Both parks will be very pedestrian friendly and will show off hundreds of trees - along with native plants and grasses.

Lewis & Clark Landing will be the home to Urban Beach, which will have sand volleyball courts, an event plaza, and plenty of seating elements.

The landing will also have a unique playground area for kids similar to Gene Leahy Mall, but four times large.

“We have a zipline, three large climbing towers that kids can then take slides down, sand and water play, a kind of worm-looking path called the adventure path which is another climbing opportunity,” Bassett said.

Heartland of America Park will be full of activities and amenities too. From the beautiful Farnam Pier, which will surely be a staple, to the lake that will have a boat launch for gondola rides and a lake-edge amphitheater.

Like Gene Leahy Mall it will also have an event lawn, but it will be double the size of the green space there.

“I think it’s really shown that the green space and the gathering to help build the community was really needed in the downtown area,” Bassett said. “We’re excited about Heartland and Lewis & Clark Landing having the opportunity to bring different elements. Including the skate ribbon — that’s rollerblading in the summer and ice skating in the winter, bocce ball courts, things like that.”

Both parks are expected to open in late summer of 2023.

Food trucks and other events are expected to be down at the two parks, while its sister project, the Kiewit Luminarium, will open this coming spring.

For more information on the Riverfront projects, click here.

