From military family to farming family, Barreras Family Farm provides community with farm fresh food

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Barreras Family Farm opened for business in Blair in 2018, providing the community with fresh food from farm to table.

However, the family hasn’t always been farmers. In fact, their journey has been quite unique.

Anthony and Mariel Barreras met in Fairbanks, Alaska in 2000 through mutual friends.

“There’s not much to do in Alaska except hunt and fish and walk around Home Depot,” Mariel said.

Mariel was attending college while Anthony was on his first deployment. One of many stops is in his 21-year active-duty career.

“They focus on the service member but really the whole family becomes a part of the unit,” Anthony said. “Because you have to move and recreate life every 2-3 years.”

The two began dabbling into farming when they decided they wanted to know what they were feeding their kids.

“We started with a few chickens which then turned into like 200,” Anthony said. “Then once we moved to Nebraska it expanded a little bit and we wanted to get them a little more protein. So, then we figured we’d get a cow, which turned into 14 cows and eventually turned into 50 cows. Then the same thing with pork.”

Lots of meat and lots of mouths to feed — the couple has eight kids ranging from three to 18 years old.

“It’s neat because God made them all with different personalities and a different heart for different areas,” Mariel said. “One thing I think we also learned from the military is finding the strength in each individual and helping them develop those strengths.”

The oldest got the family started with beehives and making honey — something that has become a top seller.

Another son helps with photos and Barreras Farm website.

Of course, they all have chores around the farm. But don’t be fooled, they have a lot of fun too.

“As long as the work gets done well, right?”

The workload has recently increased.

“Whether we grow it or whether we work with other local, small farms to actually get that high-quality food for our family,” Anthony said. “Then it’s kind of just expanded to Mariel opening up her store and ensuring that other people can experience the same thing that we do.”

In September they opened Barreras Farm Market in Omaha.

Everything there comes straight from their farm or other small local farms.

“In the military, you know the only way you are going to succeed is by working with others, sharing information and networking. So, it’s natural to be able to do that,” Mariel said.

Military values that made what some may consider a strange transition into farming an easy one.

“Our time in the military has absolutely set us up, and working with other veterans it has set them up with huge successes in agriculture,” Anthony said.

“Anthony and I both work with other veteran farmers through the Farmer Veteran Coalition to just mentor and provide teaching opportunities here as they are beginning their endeavor into farming,” Mariel said.

Through the Farmer Veteran Coalition, all the family’s packaged products have a "Homegrown by Heroes" stamp. The stamp symbolizes that it has been produced by military veterans.

You will find that stamp on all their pork and beef products — the two meats they specialize in.

“Our pork is pasture raised and has no MSGs or nitrates in it. Our butcher does just sea salt and herbs so that’s what sets our pork apart,” Mariel said. “Our beef, we have two options, we have grain-finished beef and alfalfa-finished beef.”

As a steak lover, Zach had to ask about her favorite.

“My favorite is actually the alfalfa. Because it’s really sweet in flavor and I don’t like fat so that’s my favorite.”

Now on Veterans Day, 22 years since they began their military journey, the two look back at their time. Time that has shaped their family today.

“We just remember every duty station and every family and every soldier,” Mariel said.

“It just becomes a part of your life,” Anthony said. “Your everyday life.”

The Barreras tagline is "feeding the body and enriching the mind," as it not only provides farm fresh food for the community, but also provides many different forms of ag education through camps and classes for all ages.

The store located on 144th and F is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information about the store, the farm, and educational opportunities that they offer, click here.

