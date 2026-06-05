From player to coach, Jordy Frahm stays with the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Jordy Frahm, a two-time NFCA Player of the Year and four-time First-Team All-American, may no longer play for Nebraska.

However, she's staying with the program - serving as an assistant coach for Head Coach Rhonda Revelle.

"We are thrilled to have Jordy join our coaching staff,” Revelle said.

“She has had such an impact on Nebraska Softball as a player, and now she can continue giving back to this program and being instrumental in the growth and development of our student-athletes. We will lean into her competitive spirit, her keen eye for talent and her softball IQ as we continue to strive for excellence. Jordy loves Nebraska and the Red Team, and she is a perfect addition to our coaching staff," Revelle continued.

In the same statement, issued by the University, Frahm said, "I am beyond excited to join the Nebraska softball coaching staff. Playing softball for the Huskers was an incredible blessing to me and the coaches had a huge impact on me as an athlete and as a person."

"I am ready to have that impact on others and continue to grow the game in my home state. I’m honored by the trust that Coach Revelle has in me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her and the rest of the staff in a new role. I am so thankful that God led me here and granted me this new blessing. Go Big Red!”

Frahm transferred to Nebraska after winning two national championships with Oklahoma. A native of Papillion, Frahm's other accolades include Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and Gold Glove Award winner.

at Nebraska. With her experience as a two-way player, Frahm will be involved with a variety of coaching roles.

Click here to see all of Frahm's honors and awards.

Also, Frahm announced earlier in June that she and her husband are expecting their first child in December.

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