From the archives: In 2003 another mountain lion was sighted in Omaha near Brownell Talbot school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If the mountain lion stories feel like deja vu — you aren't alone. On Oct. 12, 2003, Anchor Mary Nelson reported a story on another mountain lion sighting in Omaha and we went into the KMTV archives to find it.

It was a few weeks after a mountain lion was captured near 114th and Dodge Streets and taken to the zoo. Several new sightings were reported in around Memorial Park. There weren't doorbell cameras or smartphones in those days, either.

Mary and photographer Marcus Nichols talked to a neighbor who said he watched a mountain lion for 15 minutes, then called police.

“When you see something like this, you're kind of wondering — oooo. This is not a dog,” said Ed Poppleton. “And I know for sure this is not a dog because a dog doesn't have a tail this big.”

What he described carried extra weight because that night, around sunset, Mary and Marcus saw a mountain lion it was near the football field at Brownell Talbot.

Nearly 20 years later, on Wednesday, Mary got in touch with Marcus — who now works for 10TV in Columbus, Ohio — to trade stories.

Mary and Marcus remember the 2003 mountain lion story

