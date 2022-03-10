Gas prices in Nebraska and Iowa are soaring: How can we improve fuel economy?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Driving is becoming more and more of a hassle for many Americans as the cost of fuel soars.

The price of gas in Omaha at some places is closing in on $4 a gallon which is leading a lot people to reassess their driving habits.

Tom Huber said he has to drive 25 to 30 miles each morning for his job. He added he has cut back on certain car amenities to save gas.

"I don’t use the auto start anymore," he said. "I'll sit in a cold car for a few minutes in the morning."

John Lam, another driver said it costs him about $75 to fill up his truck. He's considering alternative methods of transportation.

"Maybe I ought to sell the truck," Lam said. "(And) get an electric vehicle."

Mike Sokolic, general manager of Jensen's Tire and Auto said preventative maintenance goes hand and hand with fuel economy.

Sokolic also recommended drivers check their tire pressure and cabin air filters.

Sokolic hopes these tips will save drivers a few bucks at the pump for as long as the high gas prices last.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.