Gene Leahy Mall welcomes free Friday night movie-watching experience

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Gene Leahy Mall has quickly become one of Omaha’s favorite attractions since it re-opened last month.

Now, it’s set to offer some more family fun Friday the next four Friday nights.

It’s called Friday Night Flicks at Gene Leahy Mall. A large screen will be brought to the stage at the Performance Pavillion where people can gather on the grass each Friday night to enjoy a family-friendly movie at no cost.

You can start claiming spots on the grass at 3 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed.

There will also be several food trucks lined up on 13th Street, between Farnam and Douglas, beginning at 6 p.m.

The movies will start at dusk, and everything wraps up by 11:30 p.m.

Every movie will have closed captioning as well so those with hearing impairments can enjoy the movie too.

The schedule of movies can be found below:

Movie Lineup (Movies Begin at Dusk):