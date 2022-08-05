Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gene Leahy Mall welcomes free Friday night movie-watching experience

A large screen will be brought to the stage at the Performance Pavillion where people can gather on the grass each Friday night to enjoy a family-friendly movie at no cost.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 12:00:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Gene Leahy Mall has quickly become one of Omaha’s favorite attractions since it re-opened last month.

Now, it’s set to offer some more family fun Friday the next four Friday nights.

It’s called Friday Night Flicks at Gene Leahy Mall. A large screen will be brought to the stage at the Performance Pavillion where people can gather on the grass each Friday night to enjoy a family-friendly movie at no cost.

You can start claiming spots on the grass at 3 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed.

There will also be several food trucks lined up on 13th Street, between Farnam and Douglas, beginning at 6 p.m.

The movies will start at dusk, and everything wraps up by 11:30 p.m.

Every movie will have closed captioning as well so those with hearing impairments can enjoy the movie too.

The schedule of movies can be found below:

Friday Night Flicks at Gene Leahy Mall

Movie Lineup (Movies Begin at Dusk):

  • August 5 – Sing 2 (PG) 
  • August 12 – Soul (PG) 
  • August 19 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) 
  • August 26 – Encanto (PG) 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018