Get an early peek at Omaha's renovated Gene Leahy Mall before it opens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's 72 acres split between three parks with just one name: "The Riverfront."

Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are expected to open in 2023. But first, after hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations, Gene Leahy Mall will open in July.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson took a tour Monday to see all the new changes that are coming to the park with a lot of history.

History of the mall



Central Park Mall opened in the 1970s

Named Gene Leahy Mall, after the former Omaha mayor, in the 1990s

Renovations began in 2019

The transformed Gene Leahy Mall will open to the public on July 1, 2022

Facts and numbers of the project



The final cost is yet to be determined, according to MECA President/CEO Roger Dixon.

The approximate total is $325 million, with about 80% covered by private donors.

Features of the Gene Leahy Mall



50,000 square feet of green space

Pavillion

Arches Playground

Cascades (an interactive water feature)

Sculpture garden

Modern dog park

When does it open?



“Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront” opens on July 1

Free concert with Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

Country music star Brett Eldredge plays a concert on July 2 with Lauren Alaina

