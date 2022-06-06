Watch
Get an early peek at Omaha's renovated Gene Leahy Mall before it opens

It's 72 acres split between three parks with just one name: "The Riverfront."
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 19:27:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's 72 acres split between three parks with just one name: "The Riverfront."

Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are expected to open in 2023. But first, after hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations, Gene Leahy Mall will open in July.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson took a tour Monday to see all the new changes that are coming to the park with a lot of history.

History of the mall

  • Central Park Mall opened in the 1970s
  • Named Gene Leahy Mall, after the former Omaha mayor, in the 1990s
  • Renovations began in 2019
  • The transformed Gene Leahy Mall will open to the public on July 1, 2022

Facts and numbers of the project

  • The final cost is yet to be determined, according to MECA President/CEO Roger Dixon.
  • The approximate total is $325 million, with about 80% covered by private donors.

Features of the Gene Leahy Mall

  • 50,000 square feet of green space
  • Pavillion
  • Arches Playground
  • Cascades (an interactive water feature)
  • Sculpture garden
  • Modern dog park

When does it open?

  • “Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront” opens on July 1
  • Free concert with Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth
  • Country music star Brett Eldredge plays a concert on July 2 with Lauren Alaina

