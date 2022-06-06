Get an early peek at Omaha's renovated Gene Leahy Mall before it opens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's 72 acres split between three parks with just one name: "The Riverfront."
Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are expected to open in 2023. But first, after hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations, Gene Leahy Mall will open in July.
3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson took a tour Monday to see all the new changes that are coming to the park with a lot of history.
History of the mall
- Central Park Mall opened in the 1970s
- Named Gene Leahy Mall, after the former Omaha mayor, in the 1990s
- Renovations began in 2019
- The transformed Gene Leahy Mall will open to the public on July 1, 2022
Facts and numbers of the project
- The final cost is yet to be determined, according to MECA President/CEO Roger Dixon.
- The approximate total is $325 million, with about 80% covered by private donors.
Features of the Gene Leahy Mall
- 50,000 square feet of green space
- Pavillion
- Arches Playground
- Cascades (an interactive water feature)
- Sculpture garden
- Modern dog park
When does it open?
- “Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront” opens on July 1
- Free concert with Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth
- Country music star Brett Eldredge plays a concert on July 2 with Lauren Alaina
