Get to know 3 News Now This Morning's Zach Williamson; a Council Bluffs native who loves sports

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Zach Williamson is the newest addition to the anchor desk at KMTV 3 News Now, as he fills in from time to time on our morning shows. He is also the 3 News Now morning reporter and occasionally takes over at the traffic center.

Back Home

Zach was born and raised in Council Bluffs and takes a lot of pride in his hometown (lots of love for Omaha too!). When the opportunity to return to his old stomping grounds and tell meaningful stories came up in the summer of 2021, he couldn’t pass it up. He’s thankful to be close to family and friends again and to spend time at all his favorite places in the metro.

Zach Williamson Zach and family at his ISU graduation

Midwesterner through and through

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2014, Zach packed his bags and headed to Iowa State University. He started as a business major but realized his real calling was in journalism after a year of school.

Zach went on to call Cyclone football and basketball games on the radio and was the sports director for the student-led broadcast. He finished with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports & recreation.

Once Zach graduated, he moved to Hastings, Nebraska where he served as a sports anchor and reporter at KSNB Local 4 for a little more than two years. While he was hesitant about Hastings at first, he really fell in love with small-town living and the people of central Nebraska. He says the experience, memories, and relationships that he gained in both Ames and Hastings will last a lifetime.

Zach Williamson Working in Hastings

Sports

While Zach has transitioned to the news side of reporting here at KMTV, his love and passion for sports hasn't wavered. In the fall, Zach is glued to all things Iowa State and Kansas City Chiefs football. His parents have been Chiefs season ticket holders for more than 30 years and there’s nowhere else Zach would rather be on a Sunday than at Arrowhead Stadium. In the winter months, he follows the Cyclones and the Creighton Bluejays on the hardwood and spends his summers with the Kansas City Royals.

Zach played baseball and basketball in high school along with running cross country and track. He still loves to throw the ball around and participates in an adult basketball league now in Omaha. He also plays in a golf league and a disc golf league in Council Bluffs. Zach is in training for his first triathlon later this summer!

Zach Williamson Chiefs fan

The College World Series

Without question, Zach’s favorite event in the world is the Men’s College World Series. His grandfather purchased season tickets back in its very beginning stages at Rosenblatt Stadium. More than 60 years later, and now in a new ballpark, his family still has season tickets. It has been a tradition for his family to tailgate every day of the series and soak up loads of baseball. You can spot the tailgate by finding the “Big Daddy’s Tailgate Gang” flag in the parking lots, a flag that flies in memory of his grandfather who started the family tradition.

Zach Williamson

Food

Zach loves his food and is always on the search for the best breakfast burrito and wings in the area. He loves all of the different options the metro has to offer and is always excited to try new things. However, no matter what, nothing will ever replace his mom’s cooking.

Zach Williamson Williamson Family

Family

Family has always come first for Zach, and he considers his parents and sister to be his very best friends. The three never miss Zach on 3 News Now This Morning and are his biggest supporters. He really misses his grandparents and wishes nothing more than that they were still around to tune in, too.

Zach Williamson South Dakota ski trip with friends

Travel

Zach isn’t a very materialistic person. He likes to spend his money by making memories with friends and family and traveling. In the past nine months, he has visited Las Vegas, Chicago, Arizona, South Dakota, and Mexico. Birmingham, Alabama is the next stop to see one of his buddies from his last television station. He really wants to plan trips to Europe, Africa, and Australia in the coming years.

