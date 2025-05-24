“God Bless”: Neighbors throughout the metro pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in combat

From barbecues to fishing outings and tailgates, the community is coming together to appreciate both the joys of the season and the memories of those who gave their lives serving the United States.

The Bellevue VFW hosted a barbecue at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. The event is held every month, but organizer Chad Diaz said this Friday was especially significant as residents remembered friends they lost in combat.

“Not losing sight of those that gave for us and for this country is something that's still very important and should not be lost on the American people,” Diaz said.

Others at Lake Cunningham took a more leisurely approach to the weekend, casting lines and catching fish.

“I wanted to go with my dad so we could catch some good fish like with my friend,” said Scott Tivis.

Christian Christiansen, who comes from a long line of veterans, expressed excitement about participating in a parade this weekend.

“My dad's grandpa served as a Marine, and I have a jacket with all of his stuff still on it, and he was part of the Shriners,” Christiansen said.

When asked if it makes him proud to be related to someone who was a Marine, he replied, “Yes, it makes me feel very proud.”

Downtown, burgers, brews, and baseball are the stars.

Brian Orr and Don Onwiller have been tailgating at the Big Ten Tournament together since the conference started hosting it at Charles Schwab Field in 2022.

“I've got family that come from Iowa and Colorado. Our kids and grandkids join us, and we do this every year,” Onwiller said. “We’re neighbors here at tailgating, and that’s how we got to know each other and become friends.”

They said there’s no better way to start Memorial Day weekend than this.

“Go Huskers" said Orr.

"God bless those who gave their lives for this country," said Onwiller.

Events across the metro will continue this weekend.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.