Going for gold (and silver), as local sellers and buyers react to record-setting stretch

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — October 14, 2025: Gold rose 0.7% and remains above $4,100 per ounce.

In 2025, the precious metal has soared 57% - seemingly pushed higher by uncertainties, including around trade and tariffs.

3 News Now visited with John Dineen, the long-time general manager at Sol's Jewelry & Loan, about buyer and seller sentiment in the Omaha market.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of Mary Nelson's conversation with Dineen.

Last Thursday, prices started to spike, and so I think a lot of refineries got a little worried.

So open Friday, well, silver hit an all-time high, so refineries around the country for the first time ever shut down. That has come back and it has changed to where everything's open now. People are trading it again, but it just makes for kind of unprecedented times currently.

(Gold opened today at $4130.90 an ounce.) Yes, (What does that say to you?) I mean, people asked me a year ago, do you ever think you'd get to $3,000? I was like, no, now it went to $3,500. Is it going to go to four? No. Look where it's at now.

(If you want to invest, if you want to buy, what's the message?) Yes, I think it's a great time because I do believe that it's going to keep going up. I just think for the next 2 or 3 months you're going to see prices still increasing. Something in the economy will change at some point where it's going to flatten out or. You know, come back a little bit, you'll see a correction a little bit. I just don't see that before the first of the year.

(And if you want to sell?) Yes, perfect time to sell as well. You know, people are, you look at coins, precious metals with silver, platinum, gold, but you also have the jewelry side of it. So we are seeing a lot of people bringing in their broken jewelry. And ladies are walking out of here with quite a bit of money right now and they can't believe it. But you also have those new buyers that are out there that go, you know what, I want something to invest in that's kind of a safe bet. Well, gold and silver right now are, even if it's for the short term, I think it's a good deal.

