Goodbye old swings and slides: Renovations coming to Council Bluffs parks

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) — At Manawa City Park, contractors have been scooping up sand, taking out slides and other equipment from an old playground. They're making room for a new playground there in addition to another at Peterson Park. The renovations have been a part of the city's improvement plans for a couple of years. The cost is around $400,000 for each park.

One residents in the Manawa City neighborhood said she's excited to see what the new park will have to offer.

"I have four grandkids and I have four great-grandkids," said Pat McQueen, who's been living in the neighborhood for two years.

"Yes we've had picnics down here and it's a nice place. It's really a good place for younger kids," she added.

While she's visited the old park, she's ready for something new.

"I'm glad they're re-doing the park because it gives the older kids something to do; a basketball court, instead of just hanging out and nothing to do," she said.

One of Council Bluffs' goals with the renovations is to make the park spaces a place for those of all ages to play.

"So there will be basketball hoops for teenagers and even adults to come play but there's also a wee-go-round for kids to — smaller kids — to enjoy too," said Ashley Kruse, Council Bluffs communications and events manager.

Other additions to Manawa include hard surface play areas, a sensory garden and more.

"The really unique thing about this park is that we're going to have an internal trail system so kids can ride around on the internal trails here at the park," said Kruse.

At Peterson Park, a new playground with a swing set and a picnic structure. For both parks, the city hopes it can help connect neighbors.

"To give them something that they feel proud of in a place they want to be is really important," said Kruse.

The new playground should be ready by the end of this fall. The rest of the renovations, including the basketball court and sensory garden should wrap up in the spring.

