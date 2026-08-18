Goodwill Omaha purchases major new facility near 108th and I, more than tripling operational space

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Goodwill Omaha has confirmed its purchase of a 327,000-square-foot building (formerly an Oriental Trading fulfillment center) near 108th and I Streets in Omaha.

The organization cites the need for more space since it currently uses trailers for storage — having 'outgrown' its space near 72nd and F, which is nearly a quarter the size.

According to Goodwill Omaha, the new center will house: Retail Outlet Store, Good Threads, e-commerce, recycling and logistics operations, corporate headquarters and workforce training space

"This is about much more than moving into a larger building," said Tobi Mathouser, President and CEO of Goodwill Omaha. "We've seen the needs in our community continue to grow and we've reached a point where our current space is limiting our ability to respond. This investment gives us the capacity to accept more donations, expand our programs, create more opportunities, and ultimately serve more people in our community.”

The new Operations Center is scheduled to open in 2028.

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