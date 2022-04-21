Google announces huge new investment in Nebraska; leaders see Silicon Prairie momentum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At an event on Thursday at its Papillion data center, Google announced plans to invest over $750 million in Nebraska this year. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert joined Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

Nationally, Google plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in offices and data centers and create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs across the U.S. this year.

“Thank you to Google for choosing to grow in Nebraska with a $750 million investment. Added to the $600 million investment in 2019, Google has put well over a billion dollars into its operations in the Cornhusker State,” said Ricketts.

Google is building a new data center on the northwest side of Omaha, near State Street and Blair High Road, and continuing to invest in its existing data center in Papillion. Alongside Google’s existing data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, which it is continuing to invest in this year, the company will have three major data centers in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

Google also intends to give $100,000 to the new Central Public Library project, an effort that is expected to be transformational for the Greater Omaha region.

“Thank you, Google, for recognizing the potential in Omaha and our state with your $750 million investment in Nebraska,” said Stothert. “It will join other significant economic investments to enhance our region with opportunities and resources. We are grateful for your investments not just in infrastructure but also in nonprofit projects, technology and education.”

Google recently announced an investment of more than $50 million in Iowa. It has maintained a data center in Council Bluffs for over ten years.

Congressman Don Bacon, who represents much of the Omaha metro area, released a statement after the new data center was announced.

“We are very glad that Google keeps expanding in the Omaha area, helping us grow as the Silicon Prairie! Investment in leading edge technology is what every community hopes to have in its arsenal of attributes for economic development and growth. Our region has a strong business and family reputation and more and more businesses are making their home here. Thank you Google for choosing Omaha area as one of your Invest in America expansions. We welcome you!” said Bacon.

Business leaders in the metro area also see the Google announcement as an advancement for the community.

“I would like to thank Google for its investment and its belief in our city. Their previous investment in Papillion and Council Bluffs brought attention, jobs, revenue and momentum to the Greater Omaha area and I expect the opening of the new data center to bring great results as well,” said Todd Johnson, Senior Vice President, Economic Development for the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.