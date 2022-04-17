Watch
Google announces investment of more than $50 million in Iowa

Google data center
Nati Harnik/AP
Google data center operations employee Derrick Aumiller flys a remote control helicopter at Google's newest data center in western Iowa in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013.
Google data center
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 17, 2022
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) — Google announced plans to invest more than $50 million in Iowa in 2022 on April 13. Nationally there is a plan to invest approximately $9.5 billion in offices and data centers.

“Google’s new $50 million investment announced today underscores their commitment to our Council Bluffs community,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “Building upon the $5 billion already invested in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, this new investment will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout the state.”

According to a press release, Google has proudly called Iowa home for more than a decade with a data center in Council Bluffs. It also provided $1.45 billion of economic activity for thousands of Iowa businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers last year.

