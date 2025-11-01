Got Pumpkins? The Florence Mill and Hillside Solutions offer drop-off sites

If your jack-o'-lantern's smile is getting droopy, that's OK. Some Omaha neighbors are collecting pumpkins to prevent waste and help feed farm animals.

Linda Meigs owns The Florence Mill. For the last three years, she has collected pumpkins to give to farmers she hosts at her market.

"For the animals, pumpkin seeds get rid of worms or parasites, so that's a good thing for the animals," Meigs said.

The pumpkins feed a variety of animals including cows, pigs, chickens, sheep, goats and even a miniature donkey.

"She told me the miniature donkey is very bossy and will actually push the cows off because he wants the pumpkins for himself," Meigs said.

But Meigs isn't the only one collecting pumpkins in the metro area.

"More than 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in the landfills every year. The waste is a significant problem because the pumpkins decompose in landfills and they produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas," said a representative from Hillside Solutions.

Hillside Solutions has six drop-off sites around the metro. The first batch will feed pigs. After that, your pumpkins could go from your porch to your garden.

"It turns into nutrient-dense soil, which is really cool because by the spring, people that purchase our soil can grow more nutritious food, and they can eat better food," the representative said.

However, not all pumpkins are acceptable for collection.

"No paint, glitter - I love glitter - and candles. Unfortunately, that material doesn't mix well with our compost," the representative said.

Painted pumpkins may look pretty and festive, but the paint is toxic to animals and could ruin Hillside's entire batch of compost.

Drop-off Locations

The Florence Mill:



Indefinitely

9102 North 30th Street

Hillside Solutions locations:

Oct. 31 - Nov. 12:



Dundee Bank: 5015 Underwood Ave

Presbyterian Church of the Master: 10710 Corby Cir, Omaha

Nov. 7 - 17:



BUILDERTREND: 11818 I Street, Omaha

NeighborGOOD Pantry: 1712 Charleston Dr, Papillion

CHI CUMC Bergan Mercy: 7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha (Lot G)

City of Bellevue: 8902 Cedar Island Rd, Bellevue

All locations are open 24/7 except the City of Bellevue.

City of Bellevue hours:



Friday, Nov. 7: 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9: Closed

Monday, Nov. 10: 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11: Closed for Veterans Day

Wednesday, Nov. 12: 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13: 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14: 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15: Closed

Sunday, Nov. 16: Closed

Monday, Nov. 17: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Florence Mill will be collecting pumpkins indefinitely, while Hillside will have drop-off locations until mid-November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

