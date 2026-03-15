Gov. Pillen gives update on Nebraska wildfires

NEBRASKA — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Senator Pete Ricketts visited central and western Nebraska on Saturday to survey areas hit hard by wildfires and provide an update on relief efforts.

Pillen said as of 10 a.m., about 600,000 acres have been damaged by the state's three largest fires. He also identified the person killed in the Morrill County wildfire as Rose White.

"Yesterday was one of the toughest days, and through the night. That we've probably ever experienced in our state," Pillen said.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency has received approval from FEMA for a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help fund support efforts.

Pillen said he spoke with Omaha Mayor John Ewing, Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird, and Columbus Mayor James Bulkey as they work to mobilize people to help volunteer firefighters put out the flames.

Saturday night, the Omaha Fire Department announced crews are set to deploy to the areas hit hard by the wildfires to help put out the flames.

"So this is a fight from the river to Harrison. And I'm really excited that we're getting people deployed to help our volunteer firefighters," Pillen said.

The Nebraska National Guard has also deployed 29 airmen and soldiers to assist firefighting efforts.

A statewide burn ban issued by Pillen remains in effect until March 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.