Gov. Pillen: "I have no plans to call a special session on this issue prior to the 2024 election"

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Questions persisted through the weekend as to whether lawmakers in Nebraska would be asked to consider passing winner-take-all before the general election. Monday, Sen. Mike McDonnell settled that prospect. As an essential vote, he said in a statement that he believes "Nebraska voters, not politicians of either party, should have the final say on how we pick a President."

Tuesday, Gov. Jim Pillen released the following in response:

"My team and I have worked relentlessly to secure a filibuster-proof 33-vote majority to get winner-take-all passed before the November election. Given everything at stake for Nebraska and our country, we have left every inch on the field to get this done.

Unfortunately, we could not persuade 33 state senators. Senator Mike McDonnell of Omaha has confirmed he is unwilling to vote for winner-take-all before the 2024 election. That is profoundly disappointing to me and the many others who have worked so earnestly to ensure all Nebraskans’ votes are sought after equally this election. Based on the lack of 33 votes, I have no plans to call a special session on this issue prior to the 2024 election. I am grateful to the many Nebraskans who made their voices heard during this process.”

