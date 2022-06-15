Watch
Gov. Ricketts and First Lady test positive for COVID-19; the governor attended public events Tuesday

Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 15, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that both he and Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The First Lady and I have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are experiencing very minor symptoms. We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating,” said Ricketts in a statement.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ricketts attended the opening of a Nebraska DOT operating center.

