LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On June 22, Gov. Pete Ricketts officially declared it Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week in Nebraska.

Outlook Enrichment, a local non-profit with resources to help the deaf-blind, representatives were recognized at the signing ceremony. This week is to highlight the achievements of people with dual-sensory loss and the resources available for them.

Learn more: Outlook Enrichment makes golf accessible to visually impaired athletes at Elkhorn event

Outlook Enrichment makes golf accessible to visually impaired athletes at Elkhorn event

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.