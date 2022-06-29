Watch Now
Gov. Ricketts officially declared it Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week in Nebraska

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 29, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On June 22, Gov. Pete Ricketts officially declared it Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week in Nebraska.

Outlook Enrichment, a local non-profit with resources to help the deaf-blind, representatives were recognized at the signing ceremony. This week is to highlight the achievements of people with dual-sensory loss and the resources available for them.

