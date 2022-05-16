Gov. Ricketts seeks applicants for Nebraska Legislature District 31 vacancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following the death of State Sen. Rich Pahls, Gov. Pete Ricketts is looking for applicants interested in filling Pahls' seat in the Legislature.

Pahls represented District 31, which covers southwest Omaha between 144th and 180th Streets from east to west and Pacific Street in the north to Harrison Street on the Douglas County border to the south. This encompasses much of the Millard neighborhood.

In a news release, the governor's office said:

"Applications for appointment to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 31 will be accepted immediately and until 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 27, 2022. Applicants wishing to be considered for appointment must demonstrate that they have lived within the district for at least a full year, are registered to vote, and are at least 21 years old.

The appointee will serve until January 3, 2023. During the November 2022 regular general election, voters will elect a member of the Legislature for District 31 to serve the remainder of the unexpired term (from January 2023 to January 2025).

Interested individuals may complete an application for executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applicants may also include a cover letter, resume, and any additional background materials with their application.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256 or kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.