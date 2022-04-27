Unicameral colleagues express sadness, condolences upon death of Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning, Nebraska State Senators began tweeting that Sen. Rich Pahls has died. Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch confirmed Pahls' passing to 3 News Now.

Pahls represents District 31, which is in southwest Douglas County. He is also a former member of the Omaha City Council.

According to Nebraska law, this means there will be a special election to fill the District 31 seat in the legislature.

Just received word that my friend and colleague who I sat next to on the legislative floor, Senator Rich Pahls, has passed away. Deeply saddened. He was a very thoughtful, intelligent, and dedicated public servant. He will be greatly missed. — State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) April 27, 2022

The world lost a great man today with the death of Senator Rich Pahls. One of our Senators who believed in the non-partisan history of our great Unicameral. He was kind and a great conversationalist. @richpahls @UnicamUpdate — Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) April 27, 2022

I am so saddened to learn about the passing of our colleague, Senator Rich Pahls. He was a wise and thoughtful man who exemplified the Nebraska Unicameral at its best. And he loved my dog. ❤️ Rich, Nebraska will miss you, and I thank you for all you gave us. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) April 27, 2022

