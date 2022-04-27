Watch
Unicameral colleagues express sadness, condolences upon death of Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls

Rich Pahls
Courtesy of the Office of the Capitol Commission
It was announced on April 27, 2022 that Nebraska State Senator Rich Pahls had died
Rich Pahls
Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:48:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning, Nebraska State Senators began tweeting that Sen. Rich Pahls has died. Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch confirmed Pahls' passing to 3 News Now.

Pahls represents District 31, which is in southwest Douglas County. He is also a former member of the Omaha City Council.

According to Nebraska law, this means there will be a special election to fill the District 31 seat in the legislature.

