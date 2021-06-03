Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Graduates and students from area high schools to take part in Olympic Swim Trials

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
File photo of a pool being filled ahead of the Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center.
CHI HEALTH CENTER OLYMPIC SWIM TRIALS
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:24:41-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, June 4, the Olympic Swim Trials will kick off at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This year, four local athletes will take part.

For the men’s 100-meter backstroke, the following swimmers will take part:

  • Luke Barr, recently graduated from Papillion-LaVista
  • Nate Germonprez, a junior at Omaha Westside
  • Mateo Miceli, recently graduated from Millard West
  • Ryan Patterson, Elkhorn South graduate now swimming for George Washington University

MyKenzie Leehy, a graduate of Council Bluffs Saint Albert will also be participating in the 100-meter freestyle.

Organizers said, “Barr, Germonprez, Miceli and Leehy all belong to the Inspire Swim Club of Omaha and most will swim in multiple events.”

Related:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018