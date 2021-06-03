Graduates and students from area high schools to take part in Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, June 4, the Olympic Swim Trials will kick off at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This year, four local athletes will take part.

For the men’s 100-meter backstroke, the following swimmers will take part:

Luke Barr, recently graduated from Papillion-LaVista

Nate Germonprez, a junior at Omaha Westside

Mateo Miceli, recently graduated from Millard West

Ryan Patterson, Elkhorn South graduate now swimming for George Washington University

MyKenzie Leehy, a graduate of Council Bluffs Saint Albert will also be participating in the 100-meter freestyle.

Organizers said, “Barr, Germonprez, Miceli and Leehy all belong to the Inspire Swim Club of Omaha and most will swim in multiple events.”

