Graduates and students from area high schools to take part in Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, June 4, the Olympic Swim Trials will kick off at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This year, four local athletes will take part.
For the men’s 100-meter backstroke, the following swimmers will take part:
- Luke Barr, recently graduated from Papillion-LaVista
- Nate Germonprez, a junior at Omaha Westside
- Mateo Miceli, recently graduated from Millard West
- Ryan Patterson, Elkhorn South graduate now swimming for George Washington University
MyKenzie Leehy, a graduate of Council Bluffs Saint Albert will also be participating in the 100-meter freestyle.
Organizers said, “Barr, Germonprez, Miceli and Leehy all belong to the Inspire Swim Club of Omaha and most will swim in multiple events.”
