Grand Island school board meeting halted due to anti-mask protesters

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — A plan to temporarily require masks at school has parents cursing and pushing for a superintendent in Grand Island to lose her job.

The parents started chanting "the superintendent has to go" during a school board meeting.

It got so bad, the board called a recess and asked some people to leave.

Many of those people moved outside the building to protest there.

