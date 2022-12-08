Grand Jury clears OPD of any wrongdoing of shooting death Jacob Jamrozy

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A Douglas County Grand Jury determined there was no probable cause to prosecute the cases related to nine men who died in law enforcement custody.

That includes Jacob Jamrozy, 39, who was shot and killed by Omaha Police Officers in August after police came to an Omaha home following a request from a process server. Police said, at the time, Jamrozy pointed a shotgun at officers, and he was shot and killed by police.

Body cam footage showed Jamrozy was holding a shotgun.

Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were cleared of any wrongdoing by OPD and were already back to regular duties.

The grand jury also ruled that no charges be filed for Carl Bohm. Bohm was convicted of first-degree arson in Douglas County for setting fire to a home that later took the life of his wife, Janet.

He died one week after pleading guilty in January.

Full List of Individuals Given No True Bill

Michael Jones

Kevin Robertson

Ray McBride

James Trebilcock

Richard Baney

Carl Bohm

Monde Koanda

Daniel Davis

Jacob Jamrozy

